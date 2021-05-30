Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Actinium has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $85,308.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,506,100 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

