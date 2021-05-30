Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $3.72 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $23,545.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00010386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.27 or 0.00705212 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,315,221 coins and its circulating supply is 4,313,442 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

