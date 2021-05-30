NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,772.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.05 or 0.01881498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00467831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00057836 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00020841 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003969 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

