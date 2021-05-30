Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

TTWO opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

