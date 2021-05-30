Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the April 29th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,424.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPLWF opened at $7.78 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

