Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in May

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the April 29th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Takara Bio stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. Takara Bio has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

