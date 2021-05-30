SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.89.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $172.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $100.74 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

