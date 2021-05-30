Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GTT Communications by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in GTT Communications by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.39.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

