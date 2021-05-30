Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.
On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTT Communications.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
NYSE:GTT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.39.
GTT Communications Company Profile
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
Read More: No Load Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.