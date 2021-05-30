Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $421.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

