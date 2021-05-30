Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.88 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

