Condor Capital Management Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

