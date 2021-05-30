20,047 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,501,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8,198.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 164,378 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,533,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.81 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

