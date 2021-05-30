Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,073 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

