Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

