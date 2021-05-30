7,254 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.