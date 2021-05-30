Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.