GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $479,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $237.09 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

