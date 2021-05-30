Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,055 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

