Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 50.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 906,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 303,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 95,282 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 142.5% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 180,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $57.79 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

