263,418 Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 263,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,049,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,119,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,150 shares of company stock worth $163,288 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

