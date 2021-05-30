Boston Partners Acquires 16,920 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,405,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,078,000 after buying an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQC opened at $27.44 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 392.06 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

