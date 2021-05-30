Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.