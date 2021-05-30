Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,149 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

NYSE PLNT opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

