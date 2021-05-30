2,331 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,825. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $167.08 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

