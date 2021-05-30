BlackRock Inc. Has $1.33 Billion Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.24% of Lear worth $1,334,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

LEA opened at $193.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $197.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

