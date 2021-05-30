GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $494,000 in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

