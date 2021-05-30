Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

ADRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.