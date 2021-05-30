Analysts Set Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT at $25.80

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

TBIO opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

