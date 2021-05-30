Head-To-Head Contrast: Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) vs. BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% Evolving Systems -0.91% 6.02% 2.85%

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolving Systems has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Evolving Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -21.03 Evolving Systems $26.35 million 0.87 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Evolving Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTRS and Evolving Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Summary

Evolving Systems beats BTRS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers customer analytics and value management solutions, such as the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns, and offers to subscribers; Campaign Workflow and Journey Manager, which offers predefined templates for specific types of real-time digital marketing tactics; and Real-time Prediction and Machine Learning Module that enables churn, usage, and revenue predictions. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution. Additionally, the company offers customer retention and loyalty solutions that reduces churn, extend the customer lifecycle, and generates revenue from existing subscribers. It also provides marketing advisory, IT, and managed services; and customer value management solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

