Summit X LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

