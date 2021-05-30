Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software stock opened at $329.60 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

