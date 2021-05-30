Summit X LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.