Summit X LLC Purchases 526 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

