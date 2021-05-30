Summit X LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

