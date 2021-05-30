Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $169.31 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Hive has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $169.31 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001892 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,975,209 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

