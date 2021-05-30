Dracula Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (DRC)

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Dracula Token has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $159,190.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dracula Token has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. One Dracula Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dracula Token Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,721,684 coins and its circulating supply is 14,472,760 coins. Dracula Token’s official website is dracula.sucks . Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Dracula Token

