Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $49.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Parkland stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

