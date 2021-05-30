Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives $0.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.22.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

