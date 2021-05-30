Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the April 29th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MLAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 807.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

