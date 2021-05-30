Short Interest in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expands By 89.1%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 29th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMTR. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

