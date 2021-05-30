Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Declines By 57.5%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the April 29th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDGS stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Medigus has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Get Medigus alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.