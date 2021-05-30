LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the April 29th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LMFA stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. LM Funding America has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.26 and a quick ratio of 29.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the first quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LM Funding America by 264.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LM Funding America by 423.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

