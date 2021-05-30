GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $502,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 110,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:LZB opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

