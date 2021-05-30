8,786 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

