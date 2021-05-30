GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 54,178 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,178 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTRPA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTRPA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

