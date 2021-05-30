Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Oppenheimer worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPY. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OPY opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $633.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

