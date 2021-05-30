GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 34,931 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 290,334 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

