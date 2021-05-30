GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

