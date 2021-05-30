GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,427 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.31% of Pixelworks worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.10. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

