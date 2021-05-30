GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,427 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Pixelworks worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pixelworks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

PXLW stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

